June 28, 2020

MR. JONES: Movie Depicts When The New York Times Helped Stalin Cancel 10 Million.

Bryan Preston’s take on the new film depicting the Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning stenographer to Stalin, Walter Duranty. For my look, click here.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:45 pm
