June 28, 2020

RADICAL FEMINIST WHO ARGUED FOR THE EXTERMINATION OF MEN GLORIFIED IN THE NY TIMES:

Valerie Solanas was a writer, of sorts, whose main claim to fame is that she put a bullet in Andy Warhol in 1968. She apparently thought that Warhol and his friend, French publisher Maurice Girodias, were conspiring against her so she walked into Warhol’s New York apartment and shot him.

Warhol survived and Solanas ended up in a mental institution for a few months. But as a radical feminist, her obscure, nonsensical writing somehow survives.

It is her book Scum Manifestor that still receives attention today. It’s a threatening rant against all men, where she proposes exterminating all males.