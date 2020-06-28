«
»

June 28, 2020

DE BLASIO’S NEW YORK CONTINUES TO SERVE AS AN OBJECT LESSON IN WHERE DEMOCRATIC PARTY POLICIES LEAD: 18 shot in 24 hours as spike in gun violence in NYC continues.

Related: Man and woman shot in Brooklyn as gunfire continues citywide.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:53 pm
