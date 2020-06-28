June 28, 2020
DE BLASIO’S NEW YORK CONTINUES TO SERVE AS AN OBJECT LESSON IN WHERE DEMOCRATIC PARTY POLICIES LEAD: 18 shot in 24 hours as spike in gun violence in NYC continues.
Related: Man and woman shot in Brooklyn as gunfire continues citywide.
DE BLASIO’S NEW YORK CONTINUES TO SERVE AS AN OBJECT LESSON IN WHERE DEMOCRATIC PARTY POLICIES LEAD: 18 shot in 24 hours as spike in gun violence in NYC continues.
Related: Man and woman shot in Brooklyn as gunfire continues citywide.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.