June 29, 2020

PUNCTURING THE BUBBLE OF WHITE GUILT, WHITE POSTURING, AND WOKE WHITE HYPOCRISY: ‘Obnoxious, Trump-Voting, Heterosexual, Balding Iranian-American’ Law Prof Calls On His White Colleagues To Resign To Make Way For Black Law Profs. “I say the tired liberals should be pushed, even forced, to resign their positions — now. Let’s not wait for them all to retire or die. Clear them out for African-Americans to be hired in their spots. End the privilege of hypocrisy. . . . My colleagues, trying to hoist me on my own petard, might save the personal for last. Why don’t I resign first? Well, you see, I’m more endangered than the white liberal. How many do you suppose voted for Trump in 2016? I did, in large part to annoy them by being able to say I did. My identity group — obnoxious, heterosexual, balding Iranian-Americans — is certainly underrepresented. Even so, as soon as I learn that nine great white saviors have resigned their positions, I will give mine up, no more questions asked.”

Heh. Pretty sure you’re safe. Woke politics is about making other people pay for America’s supposed sins.