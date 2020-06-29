June 29, 2020

AN IDEA SO CRAZY IT JUST MIGHT WORK: Stop Firing the Innocent: America needs a reckoning over racism. Punishing people who did not do anything wrong harms that important cause. It’s gone past firing people for their beliefs — bad enough — to firing people for some nut’s imaginary version of their beliefs. And note this bit:

When Cafferty was wrongly accused of being a white supremacist, he fought hard to keep his job. He said he explained to the people carrying out the investigation—all of them were white—that he had no earthly idea some racists had tried to appropriate the “okay” sign for their sinister purposes. He told them he simply wasn’t interested in politics; as far as he remembered, he had not voted in a single election. Eventually, he told me, “I got so desperate, I was showing them the color of my skin. I was saying, ‘Look at me. Look at the color of my skin.’”

It was all to no avail. SDG&E, Cafferty told me, never presented him with any evidence that he held racist beliefs or knew about the meaning of his gesture. Yet he was terminated.