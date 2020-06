WELL, HE’S AMERICAN HISTORY’S GREATEST MONSTER: Princeton Will Remove Woodrow Wilson’s Name From School.

And a leading Democrat. Much more on Wilson in this post from Randy Barnett.

Flashback: The Man Who Might Have Saved America from Woodrow Wilson.

And if they’re going to ban Wilson because he was a racist — and he most certainly was — what about FDR, who segregated bathrooms when Secretary of the Navy, and imprisoned over 100,000 people becouse of their race?