June 27, 2020

WEIRDLY, NOBODY WANTS TO BLAME ALL THOSE MASS PROTESTS FOR THE INCREASE IN WUHAN CORONAVIRUS CASES AMONG YOUNGER PEOPLE. So they’re blaming bars, but there’s a problem:

Colorado, where bars serving primarily drinks were allowed to open at reduced capacity last week, is seeing a minor uptick in new cases. South Dakota, which never implemented a lockdown order, is seeing its number of new cases go down. Meanwhile, states like Washington are seeing a big spike in new cases despite bars remaining closed in most of the state, and indoor dining being allowed only at reduced capacity. Parts of Pennsylvania, which has also been slow to reopen, are seeing spikes in new cases as well.