June 26, 2020

“MSNBC MAY SOON REWARD HOMOPHOBIC CONSPIRACY THEORIST WITH PLUM PRIME-TIME GIG:”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is apparently in talks to take over the 7 p.m. weekday spot previously held by former anchor Chris Matthews, who resigned abruptly in March following allegations that he made inappropriate comments to a network guest.

If true, it means that MSNBC will have traded a three martini-style sexist who has copped to the inappropriate remarks for a homophobic conspiracy-theory wing nut. I cannot decide if this would be an upgrade, a downgrade, or a lateral move for the cable network.