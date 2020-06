FEDERAL JUDGE: Cuomo And De Blasio Can’t Limit The Size Of Outdoor Religious Services If They Didn’t Care About Limiting The Size Of Protests. “A gratifying victory. The subtext of the ruling, wrote Peter Spiliakos, is that ‘the NY state and city governments were treating left-wing protest as a de facto state religion and were discriminating against other faiths.’ Gotta treat all creeds equally under the law. No special privileges for devotional wokery.”