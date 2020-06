SUPER GAFFE-O-MATIC ’76! “Biden said Thursday. ‘Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID.’ Wow! That is quite a pandemic, right? What he meant to say, I hope, is that the death toll as of Thursday was 122,000 according to Johns Hopkins…The way the press has kowtowed to Biden so far in the campaign, they may as well be paid staffers.”

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense.™