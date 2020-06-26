June 26, 2020

WHO OWNS YOUR STUFF? With YouTube Music, Google is holding my speakers for ransom. “I could sit here and complain for days about YouTube Music’s regressions, the maze-like UI, and the weird blending of random YouTube crap and my music collection. But what I really want to shout from the rooftops right now is this: YouTube Music doesn’t respect people who purchase music. If you bought your music, uploaded it to YouTube Music, and expect to be treated like you own the music, this service is not for you. If you bought a Google Home smart speaker or any other Google Cast device, Google’s public position right now is that you’ll need to pay a monthly fee to cast to your speaker once Google Music shuts down.”