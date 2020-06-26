«
June 26, 2020

WHO, IT SHOULD BE ADDED, ARE TRYING FOR CARGO CULT REVOLUTION.  “WE SHOUT THINGS, SET STUFF ON FIRE AND TOPPLE STATUES, REVOLUTION.”:  This is not the French Revolution; it is the acting out of spoiled, ignorant and ungrateful thugs.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:11 am
