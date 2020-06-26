June 26, 2020
WHO, IT SHOULD BE ADDED, ARE TRYING FOR CARGO CULT REVOLUTION. “WE SHOUT THINGS, SET STUFF ON FIRE AND TOPPLE STATUES, REVOLUTION.”: This is not the French Revolution; it is the acting out of spoiled, ignorant and ungrateful thugs.
WHO, IT SHOULD BE ADDED, ARE TRYING FOR CARGO CULT REVOLUTION. “WE SHOUT THINGS, SET STUFF ON FIRE AND TOPPLE STATUES, REVOLUTION.”: This is not the French Revolution; it is the acting out of spoiled, ignorant and ungrateful thugs.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.