June 26, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS ANNOUNCE THEY WILL NOT HAVE FANS IN ATTENDANCE THIS SEASON. Instead, the Giants Will Display Cutout Images of Season Ticket Holders in Stands:

Calling it the Giants Fan Cutout Program, the team said the cutouts will be an opportunity for fans to “be at Oracle Park even when you’re home watching the game.” The cutouts will be made of weatherproof material and will be placed as close to the season-ticket holders’ seats as possible, according to the Giants. For a $99 fee, the team is also giving the option for non-season-ticket holders to have their cutout images displayed in the stands.

Flashback: “Two Giants pitchers are among the only major league players who know what it’s like to play in an empty stadium. Jeff Samardzija and Kevin Gausman joined four others as the only pitchers to appear in the lone crowd-less game in major league history…Due to civil unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray, an unarmed African-American man who was critically injured while in police custody, Gausman’s Orioles hosted Samardzija’s Chicago White Sox on April 29, 2015 in what is believed to be the only major pro sports game played without fans in attendance.”