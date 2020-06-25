June 25, 2020

‘PEAK ‘POUNCE’ ANALYSIS:’ Newsweek hot take sees conservatives ‘weaponizing cancel culture to tame anti-Trump celebrities.’

“You mean the Right watches and learns when the Left paints themselves into a corner of weaponized moral outrage and then uses that weapon against them? Gee, who could have seen this coming?”

Kurt Schlichter warned the left in 2017 that they’re really going to hate living under the new rules they’ve created.

Newsweek’s take reminds me of articles that started appearing a decade ago, when the left was shocked to see conservatives had read Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, and began employing its tactics against Democrats. How could they?!