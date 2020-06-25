June 25, 2020

NEO: On supremacies and equality: the Reverend Martin Luther King, 1960.

From a speech Reverend Martin Luther King delivered at DePauw University in September of 1960:

“Black supremacy is as dangerous as white supremacy, and God is not interested merely in the freedom of black men and brown men and yellow men. God is interested in the freedom of the whole human race and the creation of a society where all men will live together as brothers, and all men will respect the dignity and the worth of all human personality.”

It’s enough to make you weep, if you think of the fact that such a statement would now be highly controversial and unlikely to find a home on any college campus.