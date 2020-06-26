June 26, 2020

DON’T TRUST CHINA. CHINA IS ASSHOLE: Spyware hidden in Chinese tax software was probably planted by a nation-state, say experts. “The malware’s sophistication, and the lack of an obvious quick payoff, seems to show it was planted by a nation-state, says cybersecurity firm Trustwave.”

Earlier this year, a multinational technology vendor doing business in China was instructed by its Chinese bank to install software to pay local taxes.

The tax software was legitimate, but embedded inside it was a nasty surprise, according to a new report by a private security firm: A sophisticated piece of malware that gave attackers complete access to the company’s network.

The firm, Trustwave, has dubbed the malicious software “GoldenSpy,” and is warning others in a report released Thursday to search their networks for it.

It’s the latest example of how companies and individuals should take special care when operating in China, said Brian Hussey, a former FBI cyber specialist and Trustwave’s vice president for threat detection and response.