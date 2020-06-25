June 25, 2020

GOV. ABBOTT ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER SUSPENDING ELECTIVE SURGERIES IN TEXAS COUNTIES HARDEST HIT BY COVID-19: “The order suspends elective surgeries at hospitals in Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis counties.”

What could have happened in Dallas and Travis counties a couple of weeks ago that would lead to a spike in coronavirus cases?

Related: Amid Climbing COVID-19 Case Numbers, Gov. Abbott Hits Pause on Reopening Phases. “‘As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,’ Gov. Abbott said. ‘The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business.’ Thursday’s move doesn’t affect mandates put in place by previous phases. Businesses may remain open and operating at their designated occupancy.”