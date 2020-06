MY LATEST FOR THE PJMEDIA MOTHERSHIP: Whatever Delirious Thing Biden Has, He Gave It to Obama. “Mass migration, disruptive impacts of technologies, strengthen the global health security, stop, stop the cold… war… future that we’re talking about. We’re talking about a [stumble], a peaceful cold war [stumble]. What are we talkin’ about?”

I’ve actually come to enjoy transcribing Biden’s projectile word vomit.