June 25, 2020

UM… My Little Pony Fans Are Ready to Admit They Have a Nazi Problem. “Even a niche subculture built around magical cartoon horses is reckoning with racism.”

The Atlantic has scraped the bottom of the concern barrel.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:12 pm
