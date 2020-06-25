June 25, 2020

ROBERT TRACINSKI: Throw The Book at the Rioters. “This has been a common profile from the riots, where some of the worst violence, vandalism, and looting has been instigated by relatively well-off young people inflamed, one assumes, less by the lived experience of injustice than by radical leftist ideas. They weren’t there to cry out for reform so much as play-act at revolution. Now that these alleged vandals have been caught, they are very sorry. And, of course, there are plenty of people ready to make excuses for them. . . . This isn’t a spontaneous act of anger. It is a theory of how to achieve political change, and there is a full court press right now to get America to accept assault, looting, and arson as normal and acceptable forms of political activism.”

