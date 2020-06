June 25, 2020

THE RIOTS ARE NO MORE THE END OF THE WORLD THAN WINNIE THE FLU IS/WAS. IT’S ALL PANICS AND STAMPEDING GENERATED BY A MEDIA AND A CORRUPT ESTABLISHMENT THAT DESPERATELY NEEDS TRUMP TO LOSE SO THEY DON’T LOSE THEIR POSITIONS. YES, THE VIDEO HAS A LOT OF SWEARING (IT’S RAZORFIST, PEOPLE!) BUT WHAT HE’S SAYING IS WHAT I’VE TOLD YOU OVER AND OVER AGAIN: BE NOT AFRAID! Keeping The “Chaos” In Perspective – A Rant.

This is not time to go wobbly! Be not afraid. In the end, we win, they lose, as Reagan used to say.