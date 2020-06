DRUG PROHIBITION LEADS TO NO-KNOCK RAIDS, WHICH LEADS TO PEOPLE DYING. OR BEING CHARGED IF THEY DEFEND THEIR HOMES AGAINST UNKNOWN INTRUDERS, AS IN CORY MAYE’S CASE. Breonna Taylor and the Moral Bankruptcy of Drug Prohibition. Note that you can blame police for this, but you should reserve some blame for the politicians who passed the laws they are enforcing.