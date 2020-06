IT’S A SOLID OPTION FOR A MAN WHO CAN’T COMPLETE A SENTENCE: Dems warm to Biden’s bunker strategy: Since the former veep launched his stay-at-home campaign, his lead has grown to double-digits in national polls.

Hillary should have tried this — she always got more popular the less people saw of her, and vice versa, too.

