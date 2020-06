THE PURGE: Jamaal Bowman, Far-Left Primary Challenger, Set To Oust 16-Term NY Congressman. “Left-wing candidate Jamaal Bowman has declared victory in his primary challenge against Congressman Eliot Engel (D-NY), the establishment-backed chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee who has served in Congress since 1989.”

AOC it turns out wasn’t a fluke, she was just a cycle early.