June 24, 2020

SURE, THIS MAKES SENSE: Macy’s to Set Off Fireworks Across New York City, With No Warning, for a Week.

As New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio puts together an entire task force to crack down on the illegal fireworks bored kids have been setting off across the city, he’s also green-lighting a week of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks shows across each of the five boroughs starting June 29. “In reimagining this year’s show, the idea of bringing elements to many parts of our hometown resonated with our team and partners in the City of New York,” Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show, said in a statement to ABC 7. The fireworks will be set off at a “high elevation, unannounced” to prevent people from gathering to watch them.

What could go wrong?