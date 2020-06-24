June 24, 2020

EVEN IF YOU BUY OFF THE PRESS AND POLITICIANS, NORMAL PEOPLE NOTICE THINGS: Trust in China Falls Sharply Among Australians, Lowy Poll Finds. “Trust in China among Australians has more than halved amid diplomatic and trade disputes, with only 23% saying they trusted Beijing to act responsibly in the world compared to a 52% reading two years ago, a major poll has found. The annual Lowy Institute Poll also found rising support for Australia’s security alliance with the United States, up six points to 78% this year, even though U.S. President Donald Trump was unpopular with Australians.”

