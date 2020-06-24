«
»

June 24, 2020

REALCLEARINVESTIGATIONS: Bolton’s Memoir Undercuts Hype as Impeachment’s Would-Be Star Witness. “t is easy to forget why Bolton was initially cast as a savior figure in January by those hoping to remove Trump by impeachment. When news of his memoir emerged, 10 days after the Senate trial began, Democrats had failed to prove their case. Not a single witness in the House impeachment hearings had provided direct evidence of a quid pro quo.”

Impeachment. That seems like a decade ago now.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:06 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.