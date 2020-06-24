June 24, 2020
TWITTER PERMANENTLY BANS PRO-TRUMP MEME CREATOR CARPE DONKTUM FOR COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT:
Following the suspension, Carpe Donktum issued a statement addressing the suspension, noting that he received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown order of the video the president tweeted.
“Twitter has not provided me with any avenue to get my account back, so I assume they intend this to be final and permanent,” he wrote. “I have ALWAYS complied with DMCA takedown rules, and I have submitted counterclaims when necessary, but I have NEVER uploaded content that has been removed.”
If copyright infringement is an actual banning issue for Twitter, there will be very few users left online there.
