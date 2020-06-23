June 23, 2020

JUSSIE SMOLLETT ALL OVER AGAIN? FBI Determines NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Was NOT the Target of a Hate Crime.

So, yeah, it was a garage pull that had been there since 2019. While this might not be a Jussie Smollett-like hate crime hoax, it’s nevertheless an unfortunate situation. Bubba Wallace may have jumped to the wrong conclusion upon seeing the garage pull, or he saw it and decided to take advantage of the current racial hypersensitive climate to pronounce himself a victim. I want to give Wallace the benefit of the doubt here, but it’s difficult to do that when Wallace seemed so determined to play the victim, and said those who questioned the story were “simple-minded.”