June 23, 2020

NOT THE BABYLON BEE: Rhode Island Becomes First State to Change Its Name.

The tiny state of Rhode Island announced that because some people are too stupid and too dense to understand that some words have several meanings, they will change the official name of their state.

The “official” name of the state is “The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.” But to those choosing to be ignorant — or those who really are — “plantations” means “a usually large farm or estate, especially in a tropical or semitropical country, on which cotton, tobacco, coffee, sugar cane, or the like is cultivated, usually by resident laborers.”

But in the context as it was originally intended, “plantations” referred to a new colony. But what does context matter when there are dragons to slay? It has been decided that we should choose to remove context and substitute personal interpretation of meaning.