June 23, 2020

TIME FOR REPUBLICANS TO STAND UP?

Leading Republicans do not seem to understand that George Floyd’s death was the excuse for the current crisis, not the cause of it. The chaos in our streets—led by BLM, supported by Democrats, and propelled by higher education—is for all intents and purposes an effort to destroy the American way of life. Almost all Republicans, however, are stupefied, spectators to this tragedy.

“We’re trained Marxists,” Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has proudly admitted. On CNN just the other day, Cullors said emphatically, “Our goal is to get Trump out”—not in November, but “immediately.” BLM is on record in 2016 marching to the tune of “Pigs in a blanket. Fry ’Em Like Bacon! KILL THE COPS.” Today, BLM is the drum major in the Democrats’ band. BLM calls for the destruction of our history and the traditional family, the dismantling of “cisgender privilege,” open borders, reparations, socialism, and of course, abolishing the police. When Biden and “mainstream” Democrats get off their knees, they will not be able to resist falling into step.

Unlike Democrats, Republicans do not kneel before their captors, but they are certainly not standing up to them.