June 23, 2020

“Citizen’s United” suddenly wasn’t such a bad decision after all, eh? “Russia! Russia! Russia!” didn’t work, impeachment didn’t work, so now these clowns who think the Goldwater Rule doesn’t mean anything are at it again with the 25th Amendment schtick. #UNFIT is a film featuring a bunch of therapists who have never interviewed or diagnosed Trump:

“Medical doctors and mental health professionals go on camera, on the record, for the record – it’s an eye-opening discussion, analysis, and science-based examination of the behavior, psyche, condition, and stability of President Donald Trump.”

Of course, the left’s hypocritical fondness for dark money may not hide the corporate sponsorships that can he had for the low low price of $10,000. FWIW, since boycotting is a constitutionally protected right, I would say anyone bothered by this ought to boycott any “corporate sponsors” products.

Make them live by their own rules.