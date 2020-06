KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Baseball Is Back So We Can at Least Pretend to Have a Summer. “Of course, it’s going to be a baseball season like none we’ve ever seen. Players are to report to training camps on July 1st, and the season will start on July 24th. It will be only 60 games long, both leagues will have the designated hitter, and there will be a runner on second base to begin each half of extra innings.”