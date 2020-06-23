June 23, 2020

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, SCAM-ALERT EDITION: Moritz Family Seeks To Reopen Estate To Enforce Terms Of Ohio State Law School Naming Agreement. “Moritz’s son, Jeffrey Moritz, sought to reopen the estate in 2017, after he discovered the $30.3 million gift his father gave to Ohio State in 2001 had shrunk by $8.4 million over the years to $21.9 million, a decline of 28%. University officials said an annual development fee, which cumulatively totaled about $3 million in 2017, had been taken from the endowment since its inception. Such fees go toward pursuing and entertaining potential donors, and pay the salaries of university fundraising employees.”