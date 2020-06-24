«
»

June 24, 2020

“WOKE SCOLDS” NEED TO START FACING LITIGATION AND PROSECUTION FOR THEIR EFFORTS TO DEPRIVE OTHERS OF THEIR CIVIL RIGHTS: Woke scolds outraged as UChicago professor cleared of wrongdoing for criticizing ‘defund the police.’

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am
