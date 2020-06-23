June 23, 2020

SUMMER’S HERE, AND THE TIME IS RIGHT, FOR THE LEFT’S DOXXING IN THE STREET:

● New York Times threatens to out science blogger after protecting identities of White House turncoats and Chapo Trap House podcasters.

● Viral justice and the demented war on Karens.

● Great moment for American media: WaPo doxxes woman no one’s heard of, gets her fired for…2018 Halloween costume.

And at Ricochet, a podcast: “How can you protect yourself—and your family—from the mob? How can we help make our society a healthier place and finally begin to cancel ‘cancel culture?’ Two ladybrains with a little experience dealing with online rage mobs—Bethany Mandel and Lyndsey Fifield—give their best advice and insights on how they think we can finally stop doxx mobs.”