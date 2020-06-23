«
June 23, 2020

SUMMER’S HERE, AND THE TIME IS RIGHT, FOR THE LEFT’S DOXXING IN THE STREET:

New York Times threatens to out science blogger after protecting identities of White House turncoats and Chapo Trap House podcasters.

Viral justice and the demented war on Karens.

Great moment for American media: WaPo doxxes woman no one’s heard of, gets her fired for…2018 Halloween costume.

And at Ricochet, a podcast: “How can you protect yourself—and your family—from the mob? How can we help make our society a healthier place and finally begin to cancel ‘cancel culture?’ Two ladybrains with a little experience dealing with online rage mobs—Bethany Mandel and Lyndsey Fifield—give their best advice and insights on how they think we can finally stop doxx mobs.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:45 pm
