June 23, 2020

JOHN HINDERAKER: “Minneapolis got away with being a liberal city for quite a while, but the rot was deep and the decline was inevitable. Now the city vies with Seattle, Chicago and Baltimore as a haven for crime. When the crime was limited to minority neighborhoods, Minneapolis’s city fathers–to the extent any are left–were willing to put up with it. But that is no longer true. Murder now reaches into the heart of ‘progressive’ Minnesota. Violence is general across the now-lawless city.”