THESE VISAS HAVE BEEN WIDELY ABUSED: Donald Trump Bars H1B, L-1 Visas Till 2020 End, Tech CEOs Slam Move. And given that the Tech CEOs have basically declared open war on Trump and his supporters, I can’t imagine their complaints will have much effect.

UPDATE: From the comments: “Hey tech nerds – The Donald is doing more for you than your bosses ever will.”