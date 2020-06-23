«
»

June 23, 2020

J.K. ROWLING’S LITERARY AGENCY LETS CLIENTS LEAVE RATHER THAT MEET THEIR DEMAND TO ‘RE-EDUCATE’ THEIR STAFF: “Now this is what adulting looks like…saying no to entitled bullies who threaten you comply with their demands.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:22 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.