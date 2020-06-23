June 23, 2020
J.K. ROWLING’S LITERARY AGENCY LETS CLIENTS LEAVE RATHER THAT MEET THEIR DEMAND TO ‘RE-EDUCATE’ THEIR STAFF: “Now this is what adulting looks like…saying no to entitled bullies who threaten you comply with their demands.”
