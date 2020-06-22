June 22, 2020

JIM TREACHER: Top Five Statues We Should Tear Down Next. Including:

The “FTP” graffiti [sprayed on Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Austin, TX statue] stands for “F*** The Police,” which is a minor error in research because Andy Summers was that band’s guitarist. Nonetheless Vaughan once opened for The Police in 1984, so he was a cop-lover by proxy. Plus he was a white man who wore a Bolero hat and played guitar like Jimi Hendrix, which was cultural appropriation on two fronts. SRV is SOL. Tear that $#!+ down.