SENATOR TOM COTTON AGAINST THE 1619 RIOTS: We Can Give No Quarter to Mob Rule. “When you tear down statues of Washington and Grant, it’s not about the Civil War—it’s because you hate America.”

Related, from Richard Fernandez.

If Trump wreaked the kind of devastation on the blue zones that they’re cheerfully inflicting on themselves, it would be some sort of war crime. Instead he’s just standing by, offering to help, but knowing his offers will be rejected.