June 22, 2020

WASN’T THE MAYOR COMPARING THIS TO THE SUMMER OF LOVE? Another Shooting at Seattle’s Protest ‘Autonomous Zone.’ Can’t tell from this story whether the victim was another unarmed black man, like last time . . . so, probably.

UPDATE (From Ed): Seattle to move to dismantle protest zone, mayor says.

And just like that, the left is in favor of regime change, once again.

UPDATE: With “the Summer of Love” winding down, it’s worth screen-shotting this:

I hope everybody is enjoying their ongoing sneak preview of the Biden era.