June 22, 2020

IT’S KINDA LOW PROFILE, BUT THERE SEEMS TO BE A LOT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT GOING ON ALL OF A SUDDEN, EVEN IN MY NECK OF THE WOODS: Federal charges against Heiskell man for inciting a riot, civil disorder. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 18-year-old Dominic Brown of Heiskell with inciting a riot and civil disorder. Allegedly, Brown was attempting to organize a riot at West Town Mall from messages he had posted on his Snapchat account. They say Brown was arrested on Monday, and made his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court in Knoxville on Monday as well.”

Social media make it easy to organize things. They also make it easy to identify the organizers.