June 22, 2020

21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Pickup truck love has America addicted, willing to sacrifice alcohol and coffee and …

For millions of truck owners, the vehicles are as important to life as air and water.

People surveyed revealed that instead of giving up their truck for a year:

79% would give up drinking alcohol.

82% would give up Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video.

71% would give up drinking coffee.

47% would give up using phone.

44% would give up eating meat.

38% would give up sex.

In response to hearing the survey results, McRae, 54, said, “Holy Cow.”

When it comes to her husband, she predicted, “The cable for sure. The coffee would never happen. He takes that by IV.”