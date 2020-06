CHANGE: Apple announces switch from Intel to its own silicon chip in future Macs.

Intel won’t miss the Mac very much since Apple only sells about 16-20 million desktop and laptop computers a year. And Intel’s big moneymakers are server-class Xeon CPUs, which represent a small fraction of total Macs sold.

But it is telling that Apple has grown frustrated enough with Intel’s roadmap delays and fabrication issues that they’re putting the Mac through yet another platform change.