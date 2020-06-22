June 22, 2020

TWO CAN PLAY THIS GAME: Russia Sent Three Types Of Fighters To Intercept B-52s Flying Rare Mission Into Sea Of Okhotsk. “The Russian military sent Su-30 Flanker and Su-35 Flanker-E fighter jets and MiG-31 Foxhound interceptors to monitor two U.S. Air Force B-52H bombers that flew over the Sea of Okhotsk yesterday. This the first time B-52Hs have flown into this body water, which is surrounded on three sides by Russian territory and where American combat aircraft typically have not ventured in the past, in recent memory.”

Last week: US fighters have rushed to intercept 8 Russian bombers approaching Alaska in the past week.