June 22, 2020

20 MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE: Non-Government 2021-2024.

In the end, either President Trump will be re-elected or the Left will be in charge of the Executive. The Senate will likely be retained by a thin majority of Republicans. The House might come back into Republicans’ hands, but the media will still be controlled by the anti-Trump forces. Academia and popular culture will remain under Leftist control. As such, there will be no peace in a second term for President Trump.

If the Left is victorious in November and if Nancy Pelosi still controls the House, we will see the mirror image of #Resistance. But the question is how vocal and how strong? If it wasn’t enough to carry Trump to victory how effective can it be as an out and out movement? Given the violent tactics of the Left, it is more likely to be a guerrilla movement. The focus will be on how to undermine the rule of the Left. I am pretty confident that the Red States are not going to turn purple under a President Biden or whoever controls/replaces him. The “flyover states” who will basically be unrepresented in the power centers of America after a Leftist takeover are not going to go along easily. A Leftist prohibition of liberty will be resisted.

I pray we do not learn how, even as I pray that it happens if the Left takes control.