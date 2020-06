THE POLICE AREN’T THERE TO PROTECT THE PUBLIC FROM CRIMINALS. THEY’RE THERE TO PROTECT CRIMINALS FROM THE PUBLIC: Nashville liquor store owner, 88, explains why she shot alleged shoplifter: ‘I’m fed up.’ “I did what I had to do, and I hope word gets out on the street that I’m fed up and I’m not taking it anymore. . . . You’ve got to stick up for yourself sometimes.”