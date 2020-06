RECOVERY. “The national unemployment rate declined by 1.4 percentage points over the month to 13.3 percent but was 9.7 points higher than in May 2019. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 46 states, decreased in Hawaii and the District of Columbia, and was unchanged in 3 states in May 2020. Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment decreased in all 50 states and the District.”