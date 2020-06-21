June 21, 2020

SONNY, MOVE OUT TO THE COUNTRY: Escape to the Country: Why City Living Is Losing Its Appeal During the Pandemic. “In recent months, thousands of city dwellers have fled metropolises such as New York, Paris and London, moving in with family or into rentals to avoid crowds, be closer to nature or spend coronavirus lockdowns in more spacious quarters. While many have begun to return as restrictions have eased, others, like Ms. Gambey and her husband, Charles, are considering a permanent move.”

